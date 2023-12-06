Welcome to UCB Radio
COMING FEB 3, 2024: Your NEW faith-filled, positive, uplifting station in Medicine Hat!
Become part of a community that nurtures your faith, uplifts your spirit, and deepens your connection to Christ like never before
Medicine Hat is not losing Christian Radio...but it is changing!
At UCB Radio, we are really excited to have the opportunity to continue bringing Christian Radio to Medicine Hat. Working with Vista Radio to take over Praise FM 93.7, we are planning to fully launch UCB Radio in 2024.
Who Is UCB RADIO?
UCB Radio is the largest family of Christian radio frequencies in Canada reaching over 1.5 Million people through FM frequencies as well as all of Canada via internet radio. With 20 years of dedicated service in Christian broadcasting in Canada, we are excited to bring our experience and passion to Medicine Hat.
Every day, hundreds of thousands of people turn to UCB for hope, encouragement and daily inspiration to help grow their faith in Jesus.
We are listener and business partner supported. We are on a mission with our supporters to take the Gospel—through media—to all who need to hear it, and to inspire and encourage a closer personal relationship with Jesus. It’s a mission that has an eternal impact!
Meet the DJ's
Mark & Rhonda McFaul
Welcome to UCB Mornings with Mark & Rhonda: where family, faith, and fun meet in a delightful blend of warmth and humor! Dive into your day with the dynamic duo of Mark and Rhonda, a married couple blessed with grown children and the joy of grandchildren. Join them for a morning filled with genuine conversations, uplifting stories, and a touch of playful banter – a perfect recipe to start your day on a positive note!
Sarah Masters
Sarah Masters brings a heartfelt warmth and authenticity to her radio show. As an introvert, Sarah's life is rich with quirky adventures alongside her beloved dog, her bird, and her best friend - her sister. Her show is a canvas where she shares these amusing and often unexpected experiences. Sarah offers a mix of laughter, sincerity, and inspiration, reflecting her life's joys and challenges with a heartwarming authenticity.
Tracy Leek
Join Tracy Leek for a journey into the heartwarming and often humorous world of family, faith, and everyday adventures. A devoted wife to her high school sweetheart Dustin, and a loving mother to two vibrant teenage girls, Abigail and Liz. Tracy's authentic and positive outlook shines through. Tracy makes you feel like you're catching up with an old friend – one who understands exactly what you're going through and knows just what to say.
Brant Hansen
"The Brant Hansen Show" distinguishes itself with its blend of humor, honesty, and insightful perspectives. Hosted by Brant Hansen, a self-proclaimed nerd, and Sherri Lynn, a seasoned radio professional, the show is a tapestry of engaging discussions and lighthearted moments. Together, they create a space that is quirky, yet oddly welcoming, where laughter and deep conversations intertwine, reflecting the joy in Jesus and the multifaceted nature of life.
Your
Stories
Will you join us on the journey?
We are so excited to have the opportunity to keep Christian Radio in Medicine Hat. But, as you might guess, along with the excitement comes the responsibility of covering the necessary expenses.
Here's the heart of the matter: UCB Radio relies on the kindness and support of generous individuals. We're a charity, and every penny we receive goes straight into keeping Christian Radio alive and thriving in Canada.
So, we have a simple ask: could you lend a helping hand in covering the costs? Your support is not just a financial contribution; it's a vital part of sustaining Christian Radio in Medicine Hat.
We believe in the power of unity and shared values, and your involvement can make a significant impact. By supporting UCB Radio, you're not just maintaining a radio station—you're ensuring that the positive, faith-filled messages continue to resonate throughout Medicine Hat.
Would you consider being a part of this meaningful journey?
Go tell it on the mountain...
Here are some marketing assets to help you spread the word in your neighbourhood about UCB Radio launching in Medicine Hat in February.
Request Prayer
Prayer is at the heart of our faith. No matter what you are going through in life, know that you’re not alone. At UCB Radio, we want to walk beside you in your life circumstances and pray for the things burdening your heart.
Daily Encouragement
Get DAILY encouragement straight to your email with The Word For You Today, along with a yearly Bible reading plan.
Hope Filled Podcasts
When you want to go a little deeper check out some great podcasts to inspire you in your faith journey.
RESTRICTED GIVING POLICY
Spending of funds is confined to programs and projects approved by the organization. Should a donor choose to restrict a contribution for use in a particular program or project, we will honour that restriction, with the understanding that, when the need for such a program or project has been met, or cannot be completed for any reason as determined by the organization, the remaining restricted contributions will be used where most needed. Gifts are acknowledged and receipted with an official receipt for income tax purposes.