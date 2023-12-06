Will you join us on the journey?

We are so excited to have the opportunity to keep Christian Radio in Medicine Hat. But, as you might guess, along with the excitement comes the responsibility of covering the necessary expenses.

Here's the heart of the matter: UCB Radio relies on the kindness and support of generous individuals. We're a charity, and every penny we receive goes straight into keeping Christian Radio alive and thriving in Canada.

So, we have a simple ask: could you lend a helping hand in covering the costs? Your support is not just a financial contribution; it's a vital part of sustaining Christian Radio in Medicine Hat.

We believe in the power of unity and shared values, and your involvement can make a significant impact. By supporting UCB Radio, you're not just maintaining a radio station—you're ensuring that the positive, faith-filled messages continue to resonate throughout Medicine Hat.

Would you consider being a part of this meaningful journey?

